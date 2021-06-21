St. Joseph Man Crashes While Swerving to Avoid a Deer Saturday

KRAIN TOWNSHIP -- A St. Joseph man was hurt Saturday after crashing his car west of Holdingford.

Stearns County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene near Highway 238 and 415th Street in Krain Township just before 1:00 p.m.

The sheriff's office says 69-year-old Jerome Klein indicated he had wrist and back pain that he suffered during the crash.

Klein said he swerved to avoid a deer, left the roadway, hit an approach, went airborne, and landed in a nearby field. He was brought to Melrose Hospital for treatment.

Klein was alone in his car at the time of the crash.

