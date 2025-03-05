One Person Hurt In Single Car Crash Near Long Prairie

LONG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single car crash near Long Prairie on Wednesday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:30 p.m. a car driven by 40-year-old Fanchion Guderian of Browerville was going south on Highway 71 when she left the road and hit a tree.

Get our free mobile app

Guderian was taken to CentraCare Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade Stacker compiled a list of the biggest tornadoes in Minnesota over the past decade using data from NOAA Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker