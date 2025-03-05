One Person Hurt In Single Car Crash Near Long Prairie
LONG PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single car crash near Long Prairie on Wednesday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 2:30 p.m. a car driven by 40-year-old Fanchion Guderian of Browerville was going south on Highway 71 when she left the road and hit a tree.
Get our free mobile app
Guderian was taken to CentraCare Long Prairie with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor.
Gallery Credit: Stacker