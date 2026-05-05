St. Cloud City Council Greenlights New Bank Development

St. Cloud City Council Greenlights New Bank Development

Media Services Property/Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A vacant lot along Division Street in downtown St. Cloud will finally be developed.

On Monday night, the St. Cloud City Council unanimously approved a plan for Gate City Bank of Fargo to build a new bank on the former District 742 Media Services property.

The city acquired the site from the school district in 2021, and the former Media Services building was demolished in 2023.

The Gate City Bank building will be on the west side of the property. The site plan shows a 29-space parking lot in the center of the property and a three-lane drive on the north side of the building parallel to Division Street.

The east side of the property will be available for potential future commercial development.

Earlier this month, the plan was approved by the St. Cloud Planning Commission.

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Two previous plans to develop that site never happened, including a proposed convenience store, which the City Council voted down, and a multi-building commercial development, which passed the City Council.

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Gallery Credit: Minnesota Twins

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