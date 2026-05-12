ONAMIA (WJON News) -- One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday, just after 8:00 a.m. on Highway 169 near Onamia. A pickup being driven by 50-year-old Charlotte Hokkanen of Foley was traveling north on Highway 169 in the right lane, approaching Stevens Road. A car being driven by 74-year-old Lynn Stalker of Wahkon was traveling west on Stevens Road. The car was crossing the northbound lanes of Highway 169 and was struck by the pickup.

Stalker died in the crash. Hokkanen was taken to Mille Lacs Health Care System with non-life-threatening injuries.