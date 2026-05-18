SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area 9-year-old is making a big splash in the comic book world. Owen Bohn-Gettler is releasing his own comic book titled "Team STUFF: The Miserable Madness of the Mill Monster" on May 30th. Bohn-Gettler wrote and illustrated the comic. A chance meeting with Summer Knees Books at an art fair turned his dream of having his own comic book into a reality.

PHOTO Courtesy of Kate Bohn-Gettler PHOTO Courtesy of Kate Bohn-Gettler loading...

Bohn-Gettler and his mom, Kate, say it was pretty exciting to receive the advanced author copy:

"(Kate) We've got a video of him opening the box and as he was opening it and pulling the books out he went, haaaah, no, no, no, no, yeeeess, (Owen) I was like na, na, na, no, nope, oh my gosh, oh geez and then I was like nope, na, na, na, na, nooo, oh geez, oh geez, (Kate laughs and adds), yes, and then he started dancing and jumping around he was very, very excitied (laughs again)."

Kate Bohn-Gettler says Owen is always writing and drawing, and has asked for blank paper and art supplies every year for Christmas since he was three.

PHOTO Courtesy of Kate Bohn-Gettler PHOTO Courtesy of Kate Bohn-Gettler loading...

Owen's favorite comic is Dog-Man.

She says Owen has always wanted to be an author:

"He keeps leveling up every year. When he was little, he just wanted paper, and then he wanted bound books that were soft covered, and then he wanted blank bound books that were hard cover, and then he said I want Canva and then he said I really want to publish a book. He has just worked so hard doing drafts and revisions and more revisions and more drafts and taking feedback, and he's just done an incredible job."

Owen says he was inspired by the author of Dog-Man, Dav Pilkey, and he is ready to sign autographs for the release party:

"I've written my name in cursive like on my, on my sheets of paper all of the time, so I think, so like on my homework, so like I think I'm good."

He says he is already working on the next two books in his Team STUFF series and hopes to have a bound edition once all the comics are completed.

His 2nd title will be "Team STUFF: In the Big Battle of the Bionic Bricks."

The comic book release party for Team STUFF takes place on May 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Sartell Community Center Library. You will be able to buy a copy of Owen's book, have him autograph it, and see drafts and other homemade books he has done.

PHOTO Courtesy of Kate Bohn-Gettler PHOTO Courtesy of Kate Bohn-Gettler loading...