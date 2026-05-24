CROW WING COUNTY (WJON News) -- Authorities are warning people to beware of scammers after the wildfire near Flanders Lake. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is telling people who need repairs and clean-up in the wildfire area to be mindful of those looking to take advantage.

Emergency Management officials say while legitimate contractors are out in the area, people should watch for and report any suspicious activity. The Sheriff's Office offers the following tips: don't pay in cash, ask to see their state license, don't allow any work to start until a contract is signed, and look up phone numbers and website links instead of using the one the scammer may have provided.

Crow Wing County Emergency Management Director Clayton Berg says, unfortunately, disasters and scammers always seem to go hand in hand, and when people have to suddenly evacuate and return home to see the fire damage, they are often overwhelmed, and scammers take advantage of that.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says homeowners should ask housing inspectors to see identification badges because housing inspectors have a nine-digit registration number, and licensed inspectors do not request money to complete an inspection.

Anyone with knowledge of fraud can call FEMA's Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at 218-829-4749.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray