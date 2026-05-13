UPDATE: Drowning Victim Near Crosslake Identified

LITTLE EMILY LAKE (WJON News) -- The victim and the other two people involved in the drowning incident near Crosslake on Tuesday have been identified. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says 19-year-old University of Minnesota-Morris student Cameron Walker drowned after the paddle boat he was on capsized.

The two women on the boat with him at the time have been identified as 20-year-old Katelynn Davids and 22-year-old Paris Redthunder. Both women are also students at the University of Minnesota-Morris. The incident remains under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office says they received a call from Walker at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, saying that the paddle boat he was on had capsized on Little Emily Lake, about 11 miles southwest of Crosslake. Authorities say Walker told them that Davids, Redthunder, and he were in the water when the call was abruptly disconnected.

First Responders arrived on scene to find both Davids and Redthunder, who told them that Walker had not returned to shore. Crow Wing County Boat and Water, along with Dive Team members, started a search, and at about 3:00 p.m., they found Walker's body in about 23 feet of water.

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