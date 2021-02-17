Authorities Investigating Deadly Fire in Crow Wing County

EMILY -- Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in northern Minnesota. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they were called to a fire just after 4:00 a.m. on Monday just east of Emily.

The Emily Fire Department responded and located a structure that had burned, and within that structure, they found a body.

The victim's body was taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy. The fire is under investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office and the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office.

The name of the victim has not been released.

