Sheriff Looking for Driver Who Shot Gun While Chasing Victim

MERRIFIELD -- Law enforcement in the Brainerd Lakes Area are looking for a suspect who shot a gun out of a vehicle while chasing another vehicle.

The incident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The Crow Wing County Sheriff says they received a report of an assault involving a gun in the area of the 22000 blocks of County Road 4 just north of Merrifield.

A number of witnesses spoke to officers. The only information about the suspect is that they were driving a black sedan, wearing a handkerchief over their race.

The Sheriff is asking anyone in that area to check your surveillance camera systems for a black sedan coming or going from the area between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.