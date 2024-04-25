Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms Moving Into Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is tracking the potential for an active period ahead.

Here are the details for our first wave from Friday morning into Saturday.

Most will see showers throughout the day, with the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms in southern Minnesota Friday night. The main timely for severe weather is from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

The main severe weather threat is currently south of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

So far this month, St. Cloud has officially had 3.09 inches of rain. We are 1.09 inches above normal for the month so far.

