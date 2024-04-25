Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms Moving Into Minnesota

Widespread Rain, Thunderstorms Moving Into Minnesota

Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service is tracking the potential for an active period ahead.

Here are the details for our first wave from Friday morning into Saturday.

National Weather Service
loading...

Most will see showers throughout the day, with the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms in southern Minnesota Friday night.  The main timely for severe weather is from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The main severe weather threat is currently south of Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

So far this month, St. Cloud has officially had 3.09 inches of rain.  We are 1.09 inches above normal for the month so far.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON