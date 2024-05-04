UPDATE: Arrest Made In Alexandria Armed Robbery

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- An arrest has been made in the armed bank robbery in Alexandria from Thursday. The Alexandria Police Department says on Friday officers executed search warrants on a car and home in West Fargo, North Dakota, found evidence connected to the robbery, and they arrested Victor Wallace.

On Thursday afternoon Alexandria Police responded to a robbery in progress at Bremer Bank and set up a perimeter along the east side of Broadway Street but the suspect was not located.

Video surveillance images of the suspect were taken from the bank and the robber was reported to have had a handgun. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. Police say continued leads from the public, video surveillance provided by local businesses, and cooperation between multiple agencies led to the identification of Wallace and his car.

