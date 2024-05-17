Major Commuter Route in Sartell to Undergo Construction

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Another St. Cloud area road construction project gets underway on Monday.

Stearns County will begin a redesign of the County Road 1 and County Road 120 roundabout in Sartell.

Starting Monday, crews will build temporary crossovers which will prompt lane closures during the week.

Starting Tuesday, May 28th, a detour will be put in place and the roundabout intersection will be closed. The detour will be posted, but county officials urge drivers to find an alternate route to minimize delays.

The project is weather-dependent but is scheduled to be completed in early August.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Are Things You'd See in a '70s Kitchen From mushroom decor to that iconic jug (you know the one), let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to the quintessential '70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Iconic Child Stars of the '80s Stacker compiled a list of 25 of the most prominent child stars from 1980s American pop culture, drawing from various entertainment and news sources. Gallery Credit: Chris Compendio