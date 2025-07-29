Construction on Stearns County Road 157 Gets a Phased Approach

ALBANY (WJON News) -- A Stearns County road construction project has been split into two phases due to a number of unexpected permitting issues.

County Road 157 was scheduled to be resurfaced between Albany and Freeport, but will now be completed with phase one taking place this year and phase two constructed in 2026.

Phase one will take place in the city of Albany and will be paid for using local option sales tax dollars.

The city of Albany has a cost share for the work and has secured an Active Transportation grant from the state of Minnesota to extend a sidewalk to the Lake Wobegon Trail in that area.

Phase two will be advertised this fall.

