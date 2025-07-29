New Sidewalks and Signs Planned for Cold Spring’s School Zone

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Pedestrians in Cold Spring will be able to walk more safely near ROCORI High School thanks to a state grant.

Stearns County is working with the city of Cold Spring and the ROCORI School District to add sidewalks along County Road 2 near the school.

The county has received numerous complaints about speeding vehicles in the area and the lack of pedestrian infrastructure along the road.

The project was awarded an Active Transportation grant to add sidewalks, pedestrian refuge islands, and added signage.

The county has hired Stonebrook Engineering at a cost of just over $89,000 to manage the project. The county will handle the topographical survey to help keep costs down.

The work will be done in 2026.

