Lane Closures on 3rd Street North in Waite Park

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Survey work along 3rd Street North in Waite Park is prompting intermittent lane closures.

The temporary closures will be from 12th Avenue to Highway 15 and will be ongoing through Friday, September 6th.

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route to help reduce delays.

The survey work is necessary ahead of a planned resurfacing of the roadway in 2025.

