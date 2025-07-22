Major Roadwork Begins South of Cold Spring This Week
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Stearns County road construction project south of Cold Spring is getting underway and will cause a lengthy detour for drivers.
The County Road 2 project spans from the Sauk River Bridge in Cold Spring south to County Road 165.
Crews are starting with erosion control devices and pavement removal on Tuesday.
A detour has been set up, prompting drivers to use an alternate route.
The road is scheduled to be closed through early November. Dates and timeframes are weather-dependent.
