Major Roadwork Begins South of Cold Spring This Week

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Stearns County road construction project south of Cold Spring is getting underway and will cause a lengthy detour for drivers.

The County Road 2 project spans from the Sauk River Bridge in Cold Spring south to County Road 165.

Crews are starting with erosion control devices and pavement removal on Tuesday.

A detour has been set up, prompting drivers to use an alternate route.

Stearns County Stearns County loading...

The road is scheduled to be closed through early November. Dates and timeframes are weather-dependent.

Summer Vacation in the '70s and '80s: These Nostalgic Photos Say It All Take a trip back to summer in the ’70s and ’80s — when Ring Pops ruled, bikes meant freedom, and Press Your Luck kicked off the day. These photos hit all the nostalgic notes. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker