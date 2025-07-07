Traffic Delays Ahead on Division Street for Three Weeks

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Road maintenance on Division Street in St. Cloud is going to cause some traffic headaches for the next three weeks.

Crews will be doing planned maintenance between Highway 15 and County Road 81 near the Parkwood Cinema.

The work starts on Monday and will last intermittently for up to three weeks.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route to minimize delays.

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Quiz: Do you know your state insect? Stacker has used a variety of sources to compile a list of the official state insect(s) of each U.S. state, as well as their unique characteristics. Read on to see if you can guess which insect(s) represent your state. Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale