Traffic Shifts Monday as 3rd Street North Resurfacing Continues

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The next phase of work on 3rd Street north in St. Cloud and Waite Park begins on Monday.

The entire resurfacing project is between Highway 15 in St. Cloud and 12th Avenue North in Waite Park.

The next phase of work will close 3rd Street from 12th Avenue North to the west side of Waite Avenue North. During this phase, 10th Avenue North will be closed for about three weeks. Waite Avenue North will remain open.

Drivers are strongly urged to find an alternate route around the work.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn