Lane Shifts Start Friday on 3rd Street North in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The next phase of work on 3rd Street North gets underway Friday with lane shifts.
The entire resurfacing project is between Highway 15 in St. Cloud and 12th Avenue North in Waite Park.
The next phase of work will open the inside lanes between Highway 15 and Waite Avenue but close the outside lanes. The intersection at Waite Avenue will remain open, and there are no posted detours.
Future phases and lane closures will be released as the project advances.
The work is expected to continue through early August.
