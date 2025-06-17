3rd Street North Construction in Waite Park to Start Monday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A summer-long road construction project in Waite Park will slow traffic along a busy east-west street.

Starting on Monday, a resurfacing project will begin on 3rd Street North between Highway 15 and 12th Avenue North in Waite Park.

The project will include removing and replacing the pavement, curb, and gutter work, and some storm sewer replacement.

The project will be completed in phases over the course of the summer, with completion scheduled for mid-October.

The first phase will take place between Highway 15 and Waite Avenue North. Traffic will be one lane in each direction with no posted detour.

Other phases will be announced at a later time.

