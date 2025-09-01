Albany to Freeport Drivers Face Detour Through Early November

ALBANY -- (WJON News) -- A road construction project between Albany and Freeport has moved into a new phase.

Work on County Road 157 will begin on Tuesday, between west of 14th Avenue to Highway 238.

The work is scheduled to be in place through the first part of November.

The project is replacing storm sewer, sanitary sewer, water main, curb and gutter, sidewalk, and paving.

The detour around the work zone will be Interstate 94.

The traffic changes will be in effect until the project is scheduled for completion in early November.

