Stearns County Road 157 Construction Project Faces Possible Delay

ALBANY (WJON News) -- A rare migratory bird and a railroad bridge could each push back a major road construction project in Stearns County.

County Road 157 is scheduled to be improved between Albany and Freeport this summer.

However, County Engineer Jodi Teich says the Department of Natural Resources has identified habitat along that corridor suitable for the Wilson's Phalarope. So, the county needs to hire someone to determine if the birds are in the area...

If they do find that the Wilson's Phalarope lives in that area, work would be able to begin until after August 1st, in which case we would have to implement phasing in the project.

Teich says the other potential hurdle is whether the railroad trestle on the west side of Albany has any historical significance.

So, if the bridge is given historic designation, this project would have to be delayed where the construction takes place in 2026 because we will have additional steps we need to go through before we can remove that bridge in order to secure the Army Corps of Engineers permit.

If the bridge is not deemed historic, and there are no Wilson's Phalaropes living there, work would begin in late June or early July.

