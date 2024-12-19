Officials Remind Homeowners It’s Illegal to Put Snow on Roadways
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County officials are reminding everyone that it is illegal to plow or shovel snow onto the roadway.
People who are caught putting snow on a public roadway can be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $700.
Authorities say snow that is dumped on the road can damage even heavy plows.
In rural areas, the snow can cause snowdrifts and pose a hazard to motorists.
Anyone who is responsible for putting snow onto the highway can also be liable in a civil lawsuit if damages or injuries occur to others.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park
Stacker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors.
Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood
Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World
Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth's rankings by current net worth.
Gallery Credit: Stacker