Officials Remind Homeowners It’s Illegal to Put Snow on Roadways

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County officials are reminding everyone that it is illegal to plow or shovel snow onto the roadway.

People who are caught putting snow on a public roadway can be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of up to $700.

Authorities say snow that is dumped on the road can damage even heavy plows.

In rural areas, the snow can cause snowdrifts and pose a hazard to motorists.

Anyone who is responsible for putting snow onto the highway can also be liable in a civil lawsuit if damages or injuries occur to others.

