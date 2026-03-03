SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department is holding an open-house meeting to provide an update on the Townline Road construction project.

The meeting will provide an update on the construction timeline, and staff will be on hand to address any questions.

The meeting will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center on Tuesday, March 17th. There will be a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. to highlight the right-of-way acquisition process and update the project schedule.

The project received both state and federal funding and involves three townships, the city of Sartell, and Stearns County.

Construction is scheduled to start this year, but the project may not be completed until 2027.

LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today Stacker researched the history of popular foods, from Jell-O salads to Salisbury steak, and highlighted 15 that are no longer widely consumed. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll