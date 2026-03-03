Learn About the Townline Road Project at the Open House
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department is holding an open-house meeting to provide an update on the Townline Road construction project.
The meeting will provide an update on the construction timeline, and staff will be on hand to address any questions.
The meeting will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center on Tuesday, March 17th. There will be a brief presentation at 5:30 p.m. to highlight the right-of-way acquisition process and update the project schedule.
The project received both state and federal funding and involves three townships, the city of Sartell, and Stearns County.
Construction is scheduled to start this year, but the project may not be completed until 2027.
