Stearns County Road 12 Construction Begins Monday

MUNSON TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Stearns County road construction project gets underway Monday that will prompt a detour.

Crews will start phase one of the County Road 12 project between the eastern city limits of St. Martin and County Road 111 in Richmond.

The first phase includes erosion control and pavement removal prompting a detour from County Road 10 to County Road 111. The County Road 12 and County Road 10 intersection will remain open, but the County Road 12 and County Road 111 intersection will be closed to traffic, prompting the detour.

The detour will be via County Road 10 and Highway 23.

Dates and times are weather dependent but the project is expected to last until October 25th.

