Public Input Sought on Stearns County Road Improvement Program

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is updating its Five-Year Road Improvement Program and is inviting public feedback at an event on Tuesday.

The Highway Department is hosting a public input meeting at the Stearns County Public Works Building at 455 28th Avenue South in Waite Park. The meeting begins at 7:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to review proposed changes and additions to the plan and offer comments and opinions.

The proposed draft updates to the Five-Year Program will be available on the county's website beginning Tuesday as well.

Anyone who cannot attend can contact County Engineer Jodi Teich at the Stearns County Highway Department by mail at Stearns County Highway Department, PO Box 246, St. Cloud, MN 56302, by phone at (320) 255-6180, or by email at jodi.teich@stearnscountymn.gov.

