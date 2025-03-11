Tree Clearing Work to Prompt Road Closure in Albany

ALBANY (WJON News) -- Tree clearing work will begin along Stearns County Road 157 in Albany on Wednesday.

The work will require the road to be closed during daytime hours for approximately two weeks. The detour will be via Interstate 94. The road will reopen to local traffic each night.

The tree clearing is ahead of a major County Road 157 reconstruction project between Highway 238 in Albany and 7th Avenue NE in Freeport this summer.

That project will add six-foot paved shoulders and allow for the removal of an old railroad trestle just west of Albany. It will address drainage issues and allow the road to be widened in that area.

It's unclear when the reconstruction project is scheduled to start.

