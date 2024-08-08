Roundabout in Sartell Reopening to Traffic Friday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A popular corridor that connects Sartell to St. Cloud is reopening to traffic Friday afternoon.

The Stearns County Highway Department says the new roundabout at the intersection of County Road 1 and County Road 120 will be opening.

Stearns County Highway Department

Still, the inside lanes on County Road 1 will be closed temporarily starting Saturday. The closures of the lanes are necessary to restore the median crossover.

Starting Wednesday, the roundabout near Sam's Club on County Road 120 will be closed to Highway 15 for paving work. Access to the businesses in the area will be available by using the roundabout on County Road 120 near Walmart.

The work is expected to last about a week.

