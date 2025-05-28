St. Joseph Road Construction Project to Detour Traffic Monday
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- A big road construction project in St. Joseph is scheduled to begin on Monday.
The Stearns County Highway Department says a new roundabout will be built at the intersection of County Road 133 and Elm Street.
The project will include two phases of work that will require drivers to detour around the work.
PHASE 1
The first phase of the project will extend Elm Street to Northland Drive and tie in to the roundabout being built at the intersection of County Road 133. It will require motorists to detour from County Road 75 over to County Road 2 and then to 320th Street before connecting with County Road 133.
PHASE 2
The second phase will begin upon completion of phase 1 and includes construction on County Road 133 with a second eastbound to northbound turn lane on County Road 75. The second phase detour is via County Road 75 to Northland Drive to Elm Street and connect with County Road 133 at the new roundabout.
COMPLETION
The detours will be in place through the end of September.
