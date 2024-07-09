Bridge Deck Sealing in Sartell to Cause Traffic Delays

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Drivers in Sartell are being asked to find an alternate route around some road work on Thursday.

The Stearns County Highway Department will be sealing the bridge deck over the Sauk River in Sartell.

Flaggers will be controlling traffic on County Road 1/Riverside Avenue at the Watab River Bridge near 1st Street North.

Highway department officials are strongly urging drivers to find an alternate route between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to minimize delays.

