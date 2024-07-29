Stearns County: Keep Campaign Signs Out of Road Right-of-Way

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Campaign season is in full swing and the Stearns County Highway Department is reminding everyone about the rules of campaign signs.

Property owners cannot place campaign signs, unauthorized signs, or other objects in the county highway right-of-way. Signs also cannot be placed on private property outside the highway right-of-way without the landowner's permission.

Stearns County says the right-of-way includes the driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, and slight corners at intersections.

Violations are misdemeanors and the county will hold confiscated signs until they are claimed or for up to 30 days before discarding them.

