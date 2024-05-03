Alexandria Police Search for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Alexandria police are looking for the man who robbed a bank at gunpoint.
The robbery took place at Bremer Bank in downtown Alexandria on Thursday just before 4:30 p.m.
Officers responded and began setting up a perimeter but the suspect was not found.
Video surveillance images of the suspect were captured from the bank, and the suspect was reported to have a handgun that was used in the robbery.
An undisclosed amount of cash was taken. No one was physically hurt.
At about 9:00 p.m. a search warrant was used on the 1700 block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria, but no arrests were made.
