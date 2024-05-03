Alexandria Police Search for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery

Alexandria Police Search for Suspect in Armed Bank Robbery

Alexandria Police

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Alexandria police are looking for the man who robbed a bank at gunpoint.

The robbery took place at Bremer Bank in downtown Alexandria on Thursday just before 4:30 p.m.

Officers responded and began setting up a perimeter but the suspect was not found.

Video surveillance images of the suspect were captured from the bank, and the suspect was reported to have a handgun that was used in the robbery.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.  No one was physically hurt.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

At about 9:00 p.m. a search warrant was used on the 1700 block of Nokomis Street in Alexandria, but no arrests were made.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON