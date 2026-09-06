UPDATE: Not Done Yet, Harrison Smith Returns to Vikings [GALLERY]
UPDATE: One of the all-time greatest players in Minnesota Vikings history has decided that 2025 was not his last rodeo. The Minnesota Vikings signed safety Harrison Smith to a new contract on Saturday. The six-time pro-bowler inked a one-year, $12.25 million deal with the potential to earn $16.25 million with playoff incentives.
It looked like Smith had decided to call it a career after the 2025 season, when he was celebrated several times in the Vikings' last game, a 16-3 win over Green Bay. There was speculation throughout training camp and the preseason that Smith would return, and now he will against the same team it looked like he was going to end it against. The Vikings take on the Packers on September 13th at 3:25 p.m. Check out the original story below along with the gallery of key moments in his career.
ORIGINAL POST
Twilight may soon be setting in on the career of one of the greatest players in Minnesota Vikings history. You only have a handful of games left to watch Harrison Smith roam the Minnesota defensive backfield. Should Smith retire after the season is over, as expected, he will have spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Vikings, a rarity in today’s day and age.
Taken in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft, Smith has been a durable player, appearing in over 190 games. He has made 6 Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2017. He also has more sacks than any other defensive back in team history, currently with 20.5, and has 39 career interceptions, passing Joey Browner this season.
Who are the Vikings' career leaders in interceptions?
#1 Paul Krause-53
#2 Bobby Bryant-51
#3 Ed Sharockman-40
#4 Harrison Smith-39
#5 Joey Browner-37
He has the team record for pick-sixes, with 4 returns for scores in his career as well.
Smith is one of three players in NFL history to have more than 20 sacks and at least 37 picks in their career. The others are Brian Dawkins and Ronde Barber. So, despite the team's record this year, enjoy what could be the last few games of a potential Hall of Fame career, all played right here in Minnesota.
Check out the gallery below of some of Smith’s career highlights.
Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
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