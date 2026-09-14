WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a garage fire last Tuesday in Waite Park. The Waite Park and St. Cloud Fire Departments responded to a garage fire at about 7:15 p.m. at 111 2nd Street North. When they arrived, the Waite Park Fire Chief found a detached single-story wood-frame garage with smoke coming from it.

Fire crews quickly went to work and were able to extinguish the fire without it spreading to the nearby house or neighboring garage. The Waite Park Fire Department says the investigation determined that the fire was started by a propane-fueled deep fryer that had been left on inside of the garage.

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The fire department is reminding people to take precautions when using propane deep fryers and other cooking equipment and to operate them outdoors, in a driveway or on another non-combustible concrete surface, and well away from buildings.

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