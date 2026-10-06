ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We've been telling you about the Alley of Art and the new murals that are being added to some of the walls of buildings in downtown St. Cloud, but there's even more artwork popping up in some unexpected places.

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Art Wraps/Jim Maurice Art Wraps/Jim Maurice

We first told you about a project called St. Cloud Art Wraps back in November of 2025. The city was seeking original artwork to replicate on vinyl wraps to be installed on utility boxes and other public spaces throughout downtown.

Read More: St. Cloud Invites Local Artists for Public Art Initiative |

In recent weeks, that project is now transitioning from just an idea to a reality.

Art Wraps/Jim Maurice Art Wraps/Jim Maurice

Where you find the colorful pops of artwork

Artwork from 15 Central Minnesota artists was selected to wrap City-owned utility boxes in and around Downtown and East Side St. Cloud.

For more information about their artwork, their process, and where their work can be found, check out the City of St. Cloud's webpage.

Art Wraps/Jim Maurice Art Wraps/Jim Maurice

Mustang Signs and Graphics posted on Facebook that they have been hired to install the artistic wraps.

This activity is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Central MN Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

Art Wraps/Jim Maurice Art Wraps/Jim Maurice

Read More: New Mural Debuts At St. Cloud's Art Crawl This Friday |

Read More: St. Cloud Artist Heidi Jeub Completes Prism Path Mural Downtown |