ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The rough-and-tumble action is back for another go-around at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul starting on Saturday. Minnesota Roller Derby (MNRD) will kick off its 23rd season with two matches at the legendary venue.

Bodies Of Water Defend Golden Skate As Derby Returns

The theme for this season is "The State of Derby," to celebrate all things Minnesota. Bout 1 on Saturday is "Grumpy Cold Skaters" and will see the defending Golden Skate title holders, Bodies of Water, take on two-time champion Wednesday Warning in the first bout at 6:00 p.m., with Roller Vortex battling the Maul Rats in the second match.

Derby Fans Can Bring Coats, Hats And Gloves To The Bout

In addition to the roller derby action, Regions Hospital burn unit and MNRD are teaming up to collect cold-weather items for people in need. Fans can drop off gently used coats, hats, scarves, wool socks, gloves, and long underwear in bins in the lobby area.

Aliveness Project representatives will also be on hand to count down to the first whistle. The Aliveness Project is an HIV support and care organization.

Minnesota Roller Derby is a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit flat track roller derby league originally founded in 2004 as Minnesota Roller Girls. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door and are available on the MNRD ticket page and SeatGeek.com.

PHOTO Courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO Courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby

PHOTO Courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO Courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby

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