MN Roller Derby Working 9 To 5 To Launch New Season

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- It's time to head back to the track for hard-flying action. Minnesota Roller Derby is set to kick off its 21st season at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on November 9th.

The hard-hitting, fast-paced action will be held at a new 6:00 p.m. start time in 2024. In addition to the exciting roller derby action, there is a halftime dance party, a t-shirt cannon, and of course great concessions.

The bout's theme on the 9th is 9 to 5 inspired by Country Music Legend Dolly Parton's hit song. Tickets are on sale now, $17 for advance general admission and $19 at the door.

