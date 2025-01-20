20 Years Of Hard Hitting Action For Minnesota Roller Derby [PHOTOS]
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota sports league is celebrating 20 years of bringing fast action, hard hits, and fun to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Minnesota Roller Derby (MNRD) first took to the flat track in 2004 and held their first bout at Roy Wilkins in 2005.
MNRD is a skater-owned flat-track roller derby league originally founded as Minnesota RollerGirls by the Donnelly sisters. Public Relations Manager and skater, Val Kyrie says it’s incredible to be celebrating 20 years:
"To have a league around that long, especially being skater-owned, skater run, and it's all volunteer, you know like I said we don't get paid for it, is a huge milestone."
Kyrie says there is not a better venue in the country for their sport than Roy Wilkins Auditorium and they are blessed to have a relationship with it for the last two decades. She says the production value at the auditorium is outstanding with lights, music, and a halftime dance party
Kyrie says they do everything for the love of the sport and they couldn’t do any of it without their great fans:
"It's really just kind of amazing to me right because we're a very grassroots sport in general, our league is very grassroots and so to see us have that much popularity and bring that much entertainment value to the general public that they keep coming back again and again and introducing others that come back again and again is just fantastic."
MNRD has grown over the 20 years by adding the Windchill recreation program as a way to introduce new skaters to the sport and in 2018 added a junior roller derby program called the Minnesota Frostbite. MNRD has four teams in the league the Bodies of Water, Maul Rats, Roller Vortex, and Wednesday Warnings.
They host bouts between from October through March, and there is also the Travel Season that runs from April through July so Kyrie says there is really no offseason.
MNRD’s next bout takes place on February 8th. You can tune into WJON on Saturday at 7:35 a.m. after the news to hear our full conversation with Val Kyrie about Minnesota Roller Derby.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Game Designer Inspired By Lunch Time Conversation At Convention
- Powder Ridge Makes List Of Top Minnesota Ski Destinations
- Rockville To Have Gas Station Again After Almost Two Years
- Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl
- Local Seamstress Is Hidden Gem For Sartell Dance Team
- One Of Country’s Top Bakeries Is Right Here In St. Joseph