ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota sports league is celebrating 20 years of bringing fast action, hard hits, and fun to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Minnesota Roller Derby (MNRD) first took to the flat track in 2004 and held their first bout at Roy Wilkins in 2005.

Get our free mobile app

PHOTO couresty of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO couresty of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

MNRD is a skater-owned flat-track roller derby league originally founded as Minnesota RollerGirls by the Donnelly sisters. Public Relations Manager and skater, Val Kyrie says it’s incredible to be celebrating 20 years:

"To have a league around that long, especially being skater-owned, skater run, and it's all volunteer, you know like I said we don't get paid for it, is a huge milestone."

PHOTO couresty of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

Kyrie says there is not a better venue in the country for their sport than Roy Wilkins Auditorium and they are blessed to have a relationship with it for the last two decades. She says the production value at the auditorium is outstanding with lights, music, and a halftime dance party

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

Kyrie says they do everything for the love of the sport and they couldn’t do any of it without their great fans:

"It's really just kind of amazing to me right because we're a very grassroots sport in general, our league is very grassroots and so to see us have that much popularity and bring that much entertainment value to the general public that they keep coming back again and again and introducing others that come back again and again is just fantastic."

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

MNRD has grown over the 20 years by adding the Windchill recreation program as a way to introduce new skaters to the sport and in 2018 added a junior roller derby program called the Minnesota Frostbite. MNRD has four teams in the league the Bodies of Water, Maul Rats, Roller Vortex, and Wednesday Warnings.

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

They host bouts between from October through March, and there is also the Travel Season that runs from April through July so Kyrie says there is really no offseason.

MNRD’s next bout takes place on February 8th. You can tune into WJON on Saturday at 7:35 a.m. after the news to hear our full conversation with Val Kyrie about Minnesota Roller Derby.

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby PHOTO courtesy of Ron Wilbur and Minnesota Roller Derby loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Former President Donald Trump Holds Rally In St. Cloud 2024 Republican Presidential Candidate and former President Donald Trump held a rally at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on the St. Cloud State University campus on July 27, 2024. Check out photos from his visit.

History of Minnesota Timberwolves' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year No team has probably suffered more in its history in Minnesota than the Timberwolves from playoff failures to poor decisions, see Joe Smith's contract, and bad trades it seems like the team is almost always in the wait-until-next-year mode. A look at the team's first-round draft picks over the years may help explain some of it.