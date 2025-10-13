ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- High-flying, heart-pounding, wrestling action is making its return to Minnesota next month. For the first time in five years, WWE NXT Live makes its return to the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. All your favorite wrestlers will take to the squared circle on November 13th. Some of the stars scheduled to appear include NXT Champion Ricky Saints, NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Lola Vice, Oba Femi, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, and NXT North American and Speed Champion Sol Ruca. Plus, special appearances by Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown superstars. Tickets for WWE NXT Live go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday on Ticketmaster.

Ryan Pierse, Getty Images

