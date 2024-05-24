Ohoooh Yeah! WWE’s Summer Slam Is Coming To Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- One of World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) premier events is coming to Minnesota. WWE's Summer Slam will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 1st and 2nd in 2026.

Summer Slam will be the first Premium Live WWE Event held in Minnesota since "Tables, Ladders, and Chairs" in 2019. In addition to the two-night festivities, there will be an array of fan and community events leading up to and after Summer Slam.

WWE's Executive Vice President Head of Communications Chris Legentil says U.S. Bank Stadium is a world-class venue in the middle of a city with a rich wrestling history and an amazing fan base.

The announcement follows a record-breaking Summerslam in 2023 at Detroit's Ford Field that set a gate record of $8.5 million. No word yet on when tickets will go on sale, but you can use this link to sign up to be notified for pre-sale details.

