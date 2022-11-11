Maybe I didn't look hard enough, but I'm trying to figure out how the news on this wasn't shoved in front of me more. Swifties are always on top of each and every move of Taylor Swift so I am sure more, if not all of you already know that Taylor Swift is going on tour. That isn't breaking news anymore. The Eras Tour is going to be massive. Starting March 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Get our free mobile app

Minnesota got showed love with a planned stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, June 24, 2023. But how did I miss this incredible announcement?! I blame the "Lavender Haze" I've been under because of listening to the album "Midnights" on repeat for the last couple of weeks any chance I get, rather than staying on top of my Swiftie news. Won't let that happen again. Anyway, I digress...the announcement was that she just announced 17 extra dates for many, if not all the locations, including Minneapolis! Right?!

That's right you now have two dates to choose from to see Taylor Swift in Minnesota. The second show is set for Friday, June 23, 2023. Now the question do you go one day, both days, Friday or Saturday?! Oh the choices...but "Shake It Off" you can make this easy decision and be grateful there's more than once choice!

Get our free mobile app

Something tells me the many girls who were debating on canceling or re-scheduling their WEDDINGS (don't get me started on this) might have a better chance of now seeing their hero or should I say "Anti-Hero" (if you know you know) Taylor Swift in 2023.

Also note there is one small change between Friday and Saturday

Get our free mobile app

Friday, June 23, 2023 will have special guests girl in red & Gracie Abrams

Saturday, June 24, 2023 will still have girl in red, but second special guest will be OWENN

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.

Photos From Jimmie Allen & Carrie Underwood In Minneapolis 10/25/22 Last night Carrie Underwood and Jimmie Allen performed at the Target Center in Minneapolis and you sent us your pictures from the concert! Here is what we got!

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.