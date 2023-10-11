Central Minnesota Swifties “Ready For It” This Weekend

LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) -- The day Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for is almost here, and one area theatre is ready for them. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film starts Thursday after much anticipation, and the Long Drive-In Theatre in Long Prairie is expecting a large turn out for their opening weekend of shows.

Get our free mobile app

Michelle Claseman, Long Drive-In Michelle Claseman, Long Drive-In loading...

The theatre has some extra events planned to go with the movie like a photo op area, and a friendship bracelet station. Owner Michelle Claseman says they expect the friendship bracelets to be popular and may run out of some materials so you may want to bring some of your own supplies.

Michelle Clasemand, Long Drive-In Michelle Clasemand, Long Drive-In loading...

Claseman says they have sold about 50 percent of their tickets so far and pre-sales will stop at Noon Thursday. They expect to be at 90 percent capacity so they should have some tickets available for drive ups, but Claseman says you should still plan on getting there early.

The Long Drive-In Theatre will be showing the movie this weekend and next. Quarry Cinema in Cold Spring, and Parkwood Cinema in Waite Park will be showing the film as well.

45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota

Minnesota Movies: Fun Facts About Drop Dead Gorgeous