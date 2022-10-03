It's been four years since he's been to Minnesota but Ed Sheeran is making his return to U.S. Bank Stadium. The "Bad Habits" singer last was at U.S. Bank Stadium October of 2018 when he brought his 'Divided Tour' to town. Nearly 5 years after the last time he performed there, he will headline again on Saturday, August 12, 2023 as he brings 'The Mathematical Tour' back to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ed Sheeran has numerous hits via his 5 studio albums, such as:

Shape of You (2017)

Shivers (2021)

Thinking Out Loud (2014)

I Don't Care (2019)

Bad Habits (2021)

And really I could go on and on. He's got a lot of hits that fans will no doubt be singing loudly right along side him when he makes his return to our great state.

Bringing along this time is Special Guests Khalid and Cat Burns.

Khalid is best known for his songs 'Lovely', 'Better' 'Eastside' and his newest song:

Numb

Cat Burns, a newer artist probably best known for her song

go

Official Statement from Messina Touring Group states:

Multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning, global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ - = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making “Divide Tour” in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion. Dates begin on May 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, before wrapping up on September 23rd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Now for the important details you're really waiting for. The who (again), what, where and when

Who: Ed Sheeran with Special Guests Khalid and Cat Burns

What: 'The Mathematics Tour'

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023

+ Additional Info: Tickets go on-sale Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10am, but look for a Presale Code from us here closer to Thursday, October 13 (because we love to help our listeners out the best we can.

++ BONUS: Here at St. Cloud's Fresh Mix...MIX 94.9 we will also have tickets to win every weekday between now and before tickets go on-sale October 14. Listen weekday mornings for the Ed Sheeran CODE word to enter in on our MIX 94.9 Mobile App during 'The Mixed Up Morning Show with Megan & Dave-O' for a chance to win a pair of tickets each day. All you have to do is "message us" in the app with the code word. Winner will be contacted back via a message so keep an eye out for a reply back. Don't have our FREE app downloaded yet, get to it HERE!

