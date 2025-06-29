MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A premier Twin Cities sports facility has announced two leadership changes. The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) and Legends/ASM Global have announced the promotion of Shannon Kelly to General Manager for U.S. Bank Stadium and John Drum to Vice President for Legends/ASM Global.

Shannon Kelly, PHOTO by David A. Sherman/MSFA

Kelly is a Minnesota native and has been U.S. Bank Stadium's Director of Events for the past four years. As GM, she will oversee the day-to-day operations for the stadium, including promotion and management.

John Drum, PHOTO by MSFA

How Many People Have Attended U.S. Bank Stadium since it opened?

Drum has been the GM for U.S. Bank Stadium since 2020, and will now oversee six NFL venues in his role as Vice President for Legends/ASM Global. U.S. Bank Stadium was ranked #1 in the NFL's Voice of the Fan survey in 2024. Since opening in July of 2016, U.S. Bank Stadium has had over 10 million guests attend over 1,900 events.

