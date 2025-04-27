U.S. Bank Stadium First NFL Venue To Receive Prestigious Award

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The home of the Minnesota Vikings has received a first-of-its-kind award for an NFL stadium. Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) has awarded U.S. Bank Stadium the 2025 Barrier-Free America Award.

It is the first time an NFL stadium has received the honor. PVA commended the venue for its various accessibility features like wide concourses, prime designated seating for guests with mobility challenges, an abundance of accessible concessions, and an adult changing station.

PVA President Robert Thomas says U.S. Bank Stadium sets the standard for how modern entertainment venues can ensure all fans and attendees feel valued and accommodated. PVA presented the award to the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which owns the stadium, ASM Global, the day-to-day management company, and the Minnesota Vikings as its primary tenant.

