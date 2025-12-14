Twilight may soon be setting on the career of one of the greatest players in Minnesota Vikings history. You only have a handful of games left to watch Harrison Smith roam the Minnesota defensive backfield. Should Smith retire after the season is over, as expected, he will have spent his entire 14-year NFL career with the Vikings, a rarity in today’s day and age.

Taken in the first round (29th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft, Smith has been a durable player, appearing in over 190 games. He has made 6 Pro-Bowls and was named first team all-pro in 2017. He also has more sacks than any other defensive back in team history, currently with 20.5, and also recently passed Joey Browner for 4th place in career interceptions with his 38th pick against Washington in 2025.

Who are the Vikings career leaders in interceptions?

#1 Paul Krause-53

#2 Bobby Bryant-51

#3 Ed Sharockman-40

#4 Harrison Smith-38

#5 Joey Browner-37

He has the team record for pick-sixes with 4 returns for scores in his career as well.

Smith is one of three players in NFL history to have more than 20 sacks and at least 37 picks in their career. The others being Brian Dawkins and Ronde Barber. So, despite the team's record this year, enjoy what could be the last few games of a potential Hall of Fame career, all played right here in Minnesota.

Check out the gallery below of some of Smith’s career highlights.

Celebrating Harrison Smith's Career with the Vikings. Harrison Smith spent 14 years in the NFL, all with the Vikings. Take a look at some of his top moments with the team. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

