ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Once again this year, Team USA is doing well in both men's and women's hockey at the Olympic Games.

Jared Smith is the President of St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association. He says when our teams do well, whether it's the Olympic teams or our local high school teams, that brings renewed interest in the sport at the lower levels.

They serve kids ages four to 15 years old, with about 170 kids in the junior mites and mites, and about 150 kids on the travel teams like squirts, pee wees, and bantams.

Smith says they help with the start-up cost of gear for the youngest players.

We technically don't provide skates, but we have programs that provide skates to players who might not have them and who can't afford them. We never want money to be the prohibitive factor in whether a child can play.

St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association started in 1973.

Many girls who have skated for the program are members of this year's St. Cloud Crush hockey team which will be making its first-ever appearance in the State High School Hockey Tournament. The Crush are seeded #7 in the Class "A" tournament and will take on #2 Breck on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association is in the process of hiring its first full-time Director of Hockey Operations.

This person will be responsible for providing oversight and guidance to enhance the recruiting, retention, and development of our skaters. Managing programming throughout the year. They'll oversee coaching. They'll help cultivate a positive experience for our skaters and families.

Smith says they'd like to have that position filled by April 1st. It will be a year-round position. St. Cloud Youth Hockey starts its season by mid-September and runs into early March.