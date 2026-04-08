ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge will be conducting prescribed burns this spring.

The controlled burns are to help maintain the natural habitats for wildlife and cut down on wildfires. The burns are beneficial to the native prairie and oak savanna habitat at the refuge, where they are dependent on fire to survive.

While the refuge burns about 4,000 acres annually, the same areas are not burned year after year.

Each burn is conducted in April and May under strict guidelines that account for temperature, wind speed and direction, relative humidity, and fuel conditions.

This year's planned burn areas include the northeast area of the refuge around Blue Hill Trail and Refuge Headquarters.

After a burn, visitors may see smoldering logs, which are part of the burn process. Refuge staff keep a close watch on areas that are still active. Visitors are asked to stay on trails and roads in burn areas for their safety.

The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge is managed by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service and is located near Zimmerman.

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