Spring Celebration at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Saturday

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge in Zimmerman is asking families to come and enjoy their Spring Celebration event on Saturday.

The day will include a groundbreaking ceremony for a new amphitheater and a celebration of World Migratory Bird Day.

At the celebration, there will be opportunities to learn more about birds, pollinators, and native plants, create nature crafts, go on a photo scavenger hunt, try a spotting scope, and more.

A silent auction will be held featuring local, nature-themed items and the Eagle Nest Nature store will be open for shopping.

The event is free and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

The starting point for the event will be at the Oak Savanna Learning Center which is one-quarter of a mile from the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge headquarters at 16797 289th Avenue Northwest in Zimmerman.

