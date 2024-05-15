Spring Celebration at Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge Saturday
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge in Zimmerman is asking families to come and enjoy their Spring Celebration event on Saturday.
The day will include a groundbreaking ceremony for a new amphitheater and a celebration of World Migratory Bird Day.
At the celebration, there will be opportunities to learn more about birds, pollinators, and native plants, create nature crafts, go on a photo scavenger hunt, try a spotting scope, and more.
A silent auction will be held featuring local, nature-themed items and the Eagle Nest Nature store will be open for shopping.
The event is free and runs from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The starting point for the event will be at the Oak Savanna Learning Center which is one-quarter of a mile from the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge headquarters at 16797 289th Avenue Northwest in Zimmerman.
