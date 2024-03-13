Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge to Hold Prescribed Burns

ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) -- The Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge will be conducting prescribed burns this spring.

The controlled burns are to help maintain the natural habitats for wildlife and cut down on wildfires.

The burns are beneficial to the native prairie and oak savanna habitat at the refuge where they are dependent on fire to survive. While the refuge burns about 4,000 acres annually, the same areas are not burned year after year.

The prescribed burns will take place in April and May and will only take place if the conditions meet the approved guidelines called a prescription.

Professionals oversee the fires and take into account temperature, humidity levels, fuel conditions, wind speed, and wind direction.

